Loyola of Chicago 77, Ill.-Chicago 66

By The Associated Press
December 13, 2020 4:06 pm
LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (3-0)

Uguak 2-7 3-4 7, Krutwig 8-14 6-8 22, Norris 4-7 0-0 11, Williamson 4-7 0-0 10, Hall 0-3 1-4 1, Kennedy 5-6 5-6 16, Kaifes 1-3 0-1 3, Welch 2-2 0-0 5, Clemons 1-3 0-0 2, Hebb 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 15-23 77.

ILL.-CHICAGO (3-2)

Bridges 2-5 1-2 5, Diggins 7-10 0-1 16, Griffin 3-5 2-3 10, Commander 2-9 0-0 5, Mitchell 1-7 0-0 2, Kirk 8-13 1-2 17, Ahale 0-2 0-0 0, Howard 3-4 2-2 11. Totals 26-55 6-10 66.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 41-33. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 8-16 (Norris 3-5, Williamson 2-3, Kennedy 1-1, Welch 1-1, Kaifes 1-3, Hall 0-1, Uguak 0-2), Ill.-Chicago 8-23 (Howard 3-3, Diggins 2-2, Griffin 2-4, Commander 1-6, Kirk 0-1, Ahale 0-2, Mitchell 0-5). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 33 (Williamson 8), Ill.-Chicago 26 (Diggins 9). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 16 (Uguak 5), Ill.-Chicago 16 (Kirk 5). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 16, Ill.-Chicago 19.

