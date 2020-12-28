Loyola of Chicago 86, Illinois St. 55

ILLINOIS ST. (3-5)

Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Sissoko 2-3 0-0 4, Fleming 3-5 1-1 7, Horne 6-17 0-0 15, Strong 8-15 0-0 21, Reeves 0-3 2-2 2, Mahorcic 2-4 0-0 4, Boyd 1-5 0-0 2, Kotov 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 3-3 55.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (6-2)

Uguak 3-3 1-1 8, Krutwig 11-15 0-0 22, Norris 2-7 0-0 5, Williamson 2-4 0-0 6, Hall 5-9 5-6 16, Clemons 1-4 2-2 5, Kennedy 3-5 3-4 11, Welch 3-5 0-0 6, Kaifes 0-1 0-0 0, Wojcik 0-1 3-3 3, Hebb 0-0 0-0 0, Hutson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 32-56 14-16 86.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 40-22. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 8-23 (Strong 5-7, Horne 3-7, Fleming 0-1, Kotov 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Sissoko 0-1, Washington 0-2, Boyd 0-3), Loyola of Chicago 8-19 (Kennedy 2-3, Williamson 2-3, Uguak 1-1, Clemons 1-3, Hall 1-3, Norris 1-4, Kaifes 0-1, Wojcik 0-1). Rebounds_Illinois St. 25 (Horne 6), Loyola of Chicago 31 (Krutwig 9). Assists_Illinois St. 13 (Fleming, Horne, Strong, Washington 3), Loyola of Chicago 24 (Krutwig 7). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 16, Loyola of Chicago 8.

