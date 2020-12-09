Loyola of Chicago 88, Chicago St. 51

CHICAGO ST. (0-5)

Marble 3-7 0-0 7, Johnson 2-9 0-0 4, Jones 2-8 0-0 4, Zeigler 5-12 2-4 12, Polynice 3-6 0-0 6, Davis 3-6 4-5 10, Whitehead 1-1 4-4 7, I.Lewis 0-4 1-1 1. Totals 19-53 11-14 51.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (1-0)

Uguak 2-3 0-0 4, Krutwig 10-13 2-4 22, Norris 2-5 0-0 6, Williamson 2-5 0-0 5, Hall 6-9 1-2 15, Kennedy 4-5 0-0 8, Clemons 2-3 0-0 4, Hebb 2-7 3-4 8, Welch 1-2 1-1 3, Kaifes 1-3 0-0 3, Wojcik 3-4 1-1 7, Alcock 0-0 0-0 0, Baughman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-61 8-12 88.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 2-18 (Whitehead 1-1, Marble 1-3, Davis 0-1, Zeigler 0-1, Jones 0-2, Polynice 0-2, I.Lewis 0-3, Johnson 0-5), Loyola of Chicago 8-23 (Hall 2-4, Norris 2-5, Baughman 1-1, Williamson 1-2, Kaifes 1-3, Hebb 1-4, Clemons 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Welch 0-1, Wojcik 0-1). Fouled Out_Davis. Rebounds_Chicago St. 26 (Davis 6), Loyola of Chicago 34 (Krutwig 9). Assists_Chicago St. 10 (Johnson 3), Loyola of Chicago 22 (Kennedy 6). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 19, Loyola of Chicago 13.

