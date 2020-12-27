Loyola of Chicago 90, Illinois St. 60

ILLINOIS ST. (3-4)

Mahorcic 1-7 2-4 4, Sissoko 2-3 0-0 5, Fleming 2-5 0-0 4, Reeves 1-4 2-3 4, Strong 2-8 0-0 5, Horne 7-12 1-1 18, Boyd 7-9 0-0 17, Washington 0-0 2-4 2, Andrews 0-2 0-0 0, Chatman 0-2 1-2 1, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-14 60.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (5-2)

Uguak 4-4 0-0 9, Krutwig 7-9 1-1 15, Norris 2-3 0-0 6, Williamson 6-9 2-3 18, Hall 1-6 0-0 2, Clemons 2-4 2-2 6, Kennedy 3-5 1-1 8, Hebb 2-2 2-4 6, Hutson 0-1 2-2 2, Kaifes 1-4 0-0 3, Welch 4-6 0-0 10, Wojcik 2-4 0-0 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Alcock 0-0 0-0 0, Baughman 0-0 0-0 0, Ismail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 10-13 90.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 8-19 (Boyd 3-5, Horne 3-6, Sissoko 1-2, Strong 1-3, Chatman 0-1, Reeves 0-2), Loyola of Chicago 12-26 (Williamson 4-7, Norris 2-3, Welch 2-3, Kennedy 1-1, Uguak 1-1, Wojcik 1-1, Kaifes 1-3, Clemons 0-2, Hall 0-5). Rebounds_Illinois St. 21 (Mahorcic 8), Loyola of Chicago 35 (Williamson 6). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Fleming, Horne, Washington 2), Loyola of Chicago 21 (Norris, Williamson 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 16, Loyola of Chicago 14.

