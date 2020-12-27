On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Loyola of Chicago 90, Illinois St. 60

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 6:06 pm
< a min read
      

ILLINOIS ST. (3-4)

Mahorcic 1-7 2-4 4, Sissoko 2-3 0-0 5, Fleming 2-5 0-0 4, Reeves 1-4 2-3 4, Strong 2-8 0-0 5, Horne 7-12 1-1 18, Boyd 7-9 0-0 17, Washington 0-0 2-4 2, Andrews 0-2 0-0 0, Chatman 0-2 1-2 1, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Stadelman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 8-14 60.

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (5-2)

Uguak 4-4 0-0 9, Krutwig 7-9 1-1 15, Norris 2-3 0-0 6, Williamson 6-9 2-3 18, Hall 1-6 0-0 2, Clemons 2-4 2-2 6, Kennedy 3-5 1-1 8, Hebb 2-2 2-4 6, Hutson 0-1 2-2 2, Kaifes 1-4 0-0 3, Welch 4-6 0-0 10, Wojcik 2-4 0-0 5, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Alcock 0-0 0-0 0, Baughman 0-0 0-0 0, Ismail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-57 10-13 90.

Halftime_Loyola of Chicago 39-23. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 8-19 (Boyd 3-5, Horne 3-6, Sissoko 1-2, Strong 1-3, Chatman 0-1, Reeves 0-2), Loyola of Chicago 12-26 (Williamson 4-7, Norris 2-3, Welch 2-3, Kennedy 1-1, Uguak 1-1, Wojcik 1-1, Kaifes 1-3, Clemons 0-2, Hall 0-5). Rebounds_Illinois St. 21 (Mahorcic 8), Loyola of Chicago 35 (Williamson 6). Assists_Illinois St. 11 (Fleming, Horne, Washington 2), Loyola of Chicago 21 (Norris, Williamson 4). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 16, Loyola of Chicago 14.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|31 Fundamentals of Excel
12|31 Salesforce AppExchange Solutions For...
12|31 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier