Loyola of Chicago routs St. Francis (IL) 92-55

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 4:13 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Baylor Hebb and Tom Welch scored 17 points apiece as Loyola of Chicago easily beat NAIA member St. Francis (IL) 92-55 on Tuesday.

Jacob Hutson added 15 points for the Ramblers (4-2) and Aher Uguak had 11.

Eric Ting had 16 points for the Fighting Saints.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

