LSU 56, Auburn 43

AUBURN (5-4)
Jordan 1-10 1-2 3, Levy 4-12 0-0 8, Rice 2-6 0-0 5, Scott-Grayson 4-12 0-0 8, Wells 0-5 0-0 0, Coulibaly 4-8 3-4 12, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-2 0-0 0, Patton 1-4 0-0 3, Reese 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-60 6-8 43
LSU (3-4)
Trasi 2-6 3-3 7, Aifuwa 2-10 2-2 6, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Pointer 5-13 4-4 14, Spencer 1-4 0-0 2, Shematsi 0-3 0-0 0, Ayres 1-3 0-0 2, Cherry 3-6 2-2 8, Seay 1-2 0-0 2, Young 3-6 2-2 8, Petty 2-3 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 14-15 56
|Auburn
|14
|13
|10
|6
|—
|43
|LSU
|8
|11
|20
|17
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_Auburn 3-18 (Jordan 0-5, Levy 0-2, Rice 1-1, Wells 0-3, Coulibaly 1-3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Patton 1-3), LSU 0-9 (Trasi 0-1, Pointer 0-4, Shematsi 0-2, Ayres 0-1, Cherry 0-1). Assists_Auburn 7 (Levy 2), LSU 10 (Pointer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 39 (Rice 4-5), LSU 43 (Trasi 5-6). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, LSU 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_687.
