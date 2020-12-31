On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

LSU 56, Auburn 43

By The Associated Press
December 31, 2020 10:09 pm
< a min read
      

AUBURN (5-4)

Jordan 1-10 1-2 3, Levy 4-12 0-0 8, Rice 2-6 0-0 5, Scott-Grayson 4-12 0-0 8, Wells 0-5 0-0 0, Coulibaly 4-8 3-4 12, Hughes 1-1 0-0 2, Lowery 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-2 0-0 0, Patton 1-4 0-0 3, Reese 0-0 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-60 6-8 43

LSU (3-4)

Trasi 2-6 3-3 7, Aifuwa 2-10 2-2 6, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Pointer 5-13 4-4 14, Spencer 1-4 0-0 2, Shematsi 0-3 0-0 0, Ayres 1-3 0-0 2, Cherry 3-6 2-2 8, Seay 1-2 0-0 2, Young 3-6 2-2 8, Petty 2-3 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-60 14-15 56

Auburn 14 13 10 6 43
LSU 8 11 20 17 56

3-Point Goals_Auburn 3-18 (Jordan 0-5, Levy 0-2, Rice 1-1, Wells 0-3, Coulibaly 1-3, Robinson-Nwagwu 0-1, Patton 1-3), LSU 0-9 (Trasi 0-1, Pointer 0-4, Shematsi 0-2, Ayres 0-1, Cherry 0-1). Assists_Auburn 7 (Levy 2), LSU 10 (Pointer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 39 (Rice 4-5), LSU 43 (Trasi 5-6). Total Fouls_Auburn 18, LSU 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_687.

        Insight by NEC Corporation: Learn how TSA is working with the mission areas to make sure the agency's technology infrastructure can handle new and emerging capabilities like touchless document readers and edge computing capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|6 Establishing the Mentor-Mentee...
1|6 Proofpoint Tech Talk: Reduce Risk with...
1|6 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First veteran, VA employee who received COVID vaccine now getting second dose