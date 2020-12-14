LSU 62, Louisiana-Lafayette 57

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (1-2)
Burton 4-8 0-4 9, Doucet 6-13 2-2 14, Goodwin 1-6 10-10 12, Mathis 1-4 0-0 2, Williams 4-9 6-7 16, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Wren 0-0 0-0 0, Hallmon 2-13 0-0 4, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, McAfee 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-55 18-23 57
LSU (1-3)
Shematsi 1-6 0-0 2, Aifuwa 7-11 1-2 15, Davis 5-10 2-3 13, Pointer 3-8 2-4 10, Spencer 1-5 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Trasi 1-3 0-0 2, Cherry 1-2 0-0 2, Seay 3-5 0-0 6, Young 5-9 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-59 5-9 62
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|14
|17
|18
|—
|57
|LSU
|12
|16
|19
|15
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 3-14 (Burton 1-2, Goodwin 0-3, Mathis 0-1, Williams 2-5, Hallmon 0-2, Johnson 0-1), LSU 3-11 (Shematsi 0-3, Davis 1-2, Pointer 2-3, Trasi 0-2, Seay 0-1). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 9 (Doucet 3), LSU 18 (Pointer 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 36 (Williams 5-8), LSU 36 (Aifuwa 7-12). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 17, LSU 20. Technical Fouls_LSU Aifuwa 1. A_729.
