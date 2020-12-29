On Air: GolfDMV
LSU 77, Texas A&M 54

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 9:00 pm
TEXAS A&M (5-2)

Marfo 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 6-7 2-5 14, Bradford 0-2 0-2 0, Gordon 3-9 0-0 8, Jackson 6-10 4-4 17, Flagg 2-14 0-0 4, Robinson 2-6 0-0 5, Diarra 1-6 0-0 3, Aku 1-1 1-2 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 7-13 54.

LSU (6-1)

Days 7-13 1-1 18, Watford 2-9 0-0 4, Wilkinson 2-2 3-3 7, Smart 1-8 0-0 2, Thomas 12-21 3-3 32, LeBlanc 1-2 0-0 2, Manning 4-7 1-1 9, Gaines 0-0 0-1 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-64 8-9 77.

Halftime_LSU 41-27. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 5-26 (Gordon 2-4, Diarra 1-1, Jackson 1-4, Robinson 1-5, Bradford 0-2, Flagg 0-10), LSU 9-27 (Thomas 5-11, Days 3-6, Cook 1-1, Manning 0-1, Watford 0-3, Smart 0-5). Rebounds_Texas A&M 31 (Miller 8), LSU 39 (Days 10). Assists_Texas A&M 13 (Flagg 4), LSU 16 (Smart 6). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 15, LSU 15. A_2,212 (13,215).

