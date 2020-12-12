LSU hosts SHSU

Sam Houston State (3-3) vs. LSU (3-1)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston State and LSU both look to put winning streaks together . Each program earned a blowout home victory in their last game. LSU earned an 86-55 win over Louisiana Tech last week, while Sam Houston State got a 107-65 blowout win over LeTourneau on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: LSU’s Trendon Watford has averaged 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Cameron Thomas has put up 22.3 points. For the Bearkats, Zach Nutall has averaged 22.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while Tristan Ikpe has put up 9.8 points and 4.8 rebounds.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Nutall has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bearkats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 35 of 84 field goals (41.7 percent) across its past three games while Sam Houston State has assists on 80 of 127 field goals (63 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU has attempted the ninth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Tigers have averaged 27.5 free throws per game.

