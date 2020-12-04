Lykes scores 20, Miami beats Stetson 82-60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lykes made 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 20 points to help Miami beat Stetson 82-60 on Friday night.

Lykes went to the locker room midway through the second half with a sprained ankle and did not return. Matt Cross, who added 11 points, also left the game late with a sprained ankle.

Isaiah Wong added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Hurricanes (2-0).

Chase Johnston had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points for the Hatters (0-2). Johnston made four of his 3s in the final 3:35, after Miami had its largest lead at 76-45.

Stetson had a 15-4 run to cut a 12-point deficit to 28-27 late in the first half. The Hurricanes responded by scoring the final 12 points of the period and opened the second half with nine straight to lead 49-27 at the 18-minute mark.

The game was originally scheduled to be both teams’ season opener on Nov. 25 and was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Stetson program.

