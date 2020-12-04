Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Lykes scores 20, Miami beats Stetson 82-60

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 10:58 pm
< a min read
      

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Chris Lykes made 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 20 points to help Miami beat Stetson 82-60 on Friday night.

Lykes went to the locker room midway through the second half with a sprained ankle and did not return. Matt Cross, who added 11 points, also left the game late with a sprained ankle.

Isaiah Wong added 17 points and 12 rebounds for his second career double-double and Kameron McGusty scored 11 points for the Hurricanes (2-0).

Chase Johnston had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, and Mahamadou Diawara added 14 points for the Hatters (0-2). Johnston made four of his 3s in the final 3:35, after Miami had its largest lead at 76-45.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Stetson had a 15-4 run to cut a 12-point deficit to 28-27 late in the first half. The Hurricanes responded by scoring the final 12 points of the period and opened the second half with nine straight to lead 49-27 at the 18-minute mark.

The game was originally scheduled to be both teams’ season opener on Nov. 25 and was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Stetson program.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit