MAAC play starts for Iona, Quinnipiac

Iona (1-2, 0-0) vs. Quinnipiac (2-2, 0-0)

People’s United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac hosts Iona as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Iona finished with nine wins and 11 losses, while Quinnipiac won 10 games and lost 10.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Isaiah Ross is averaging 22.7 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the charge for the Gaels. Nelly Junior Joseph is also a big contributor, accounting for 11 points, seven rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The Bobcats have been led by Tymu Chenery, who is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.ROBUST ROSS: Ross has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Bobcats have averaged 16.5 foul shots per game this season.

