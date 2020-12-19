Mahan scores 32 as UCF stuns No. 15 Florida State 86-74

On Air: Panel Discussions
By BOB FERRANTE
December 19, 2020 11:30 pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Mahan scored 26 of his career-high 32 points in the second half and freshman Isaiah Adams added 22 points as UCF knocked off No. 15 Florida State 86-74 on Saturday night, ending the Seminoles’ 27-game home winning streak.

Mahan shot 10 of 13 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the line as UCF (2-1) won for the first time in 12 games against the Seminoles.

Darin Green Jr. scored 20 points for the Knights, who opened the second half by making 6 of 7 3-pointers to pull away. UCF shot 27 of 54 (50%) from the floor and 9 of 19 (47.4%) from 3-point range.

M.J. Walker scored 22 points, two shy of a career high as the Seminoles (4-1) saw their streak of 41 straight home non-conference wins snapped.

Florida State shot 24 of 51 (47.1%) and 10 of 23 (43.5%) from 3-point range.

TAKEAWAYS

UCF: The Knights hadn’t played since a Dec. 6 loss at Michigan, but pulled off their first win over a ranked team since knocking off Cincinnati on March 7, 2019.

Florida State: The Seminoles had more turnovers (14) than assists (11) and lost for the first time in Tallahassee since No. 1 Duke defeated Florida State 80-78 on Jan. 12, 2019.

UP NEXT

UCF: Hosts Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Florida State: Hosts Gardner Webb on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

