Maile gets deal with Brewers that pays $825,000 in majors

By The Associated Press
December 8, 2020 11:49 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Free agent catcher Luke Maile and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract Tuesday that pays an $825,000 salary while in the major leagues and a $275,000 salary in the minors.

The 29-year-old can earn $75,000 in performance bonuses in the majors for games played: $25,000 each for 65, 85 and 105 games.

Maile signed with Pittsburgh last Dec. 16 but never played in a game during the pandemic-shortened season. He broke his right index finger when hit by a pitch from Geoff Hartlieb during an intrasquad game on July 16, was operated on the next day by Dr. Ed Birdsong and spent the season on the injured list.

Maile made $333,333 in prorated pay from his $900,000 major league salary.

He has a .198 batting average with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 215 games for Tampa Bay (2015-16) and Toronto (2017-19).

