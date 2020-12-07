On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Major League Soccer Most Valuable Players

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 1:04 pm
< a min read
      

2020 — Alejandro Pozuelo, Toronto

2019 — Carlos Vela, Los Angeles FC

2018 — Josef Martinez, Atlanta United

2017 — Diego Valeri, Portland

        Insight by LookingGlass: Federal technology experts provide insight into how agencies are approaching cybersecurity in the new virtual climate in this exclusive executive briefing.

2016 — David Villa, New York City FC

2015 — Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto

2014 — Robbie Keane, Los Angeles

2013 — Mike Magee, Chicago

2012 — Chris Wondolowski, San Jose

2011 — Dwayne De Rosario, D.C.

2010 — David Ferreira, Dallas

2009 — Landon Donovan, Los Angeles

        Read more Sports News news.

2008 — Guillermo Barros Schelotto, Columbus

2007 — Luciano Emilio, D.C.

2006 — Christian Gomez, D.C.

2005 — Taylor Twellman, New England

2004 — Amado Guevara, MetroStars

2003 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City

2002 — Carlos Ruiz, Los Angeles

2001 — Alex Pineda Chacon, Miami

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

2000 — Tony Meola, Kansas City

1999 — Jason Kreis, Dallas

1998 — Marco Etcheverry, D.C.

1997 — Preki Radosavljevic, Kansas City

1996 — Carlos Valderrama, Tampa Bay

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit