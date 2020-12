By The Associated Press

EAST

Army 10, Air Force 7

Penn St. 56, Illinois 21

SOUTH

LSU 53, Mississippi 48

Mississippi St. 51, Missouri 32

Texas A&M 34, Tennessee 13

MIDWEST

Wisconsin 20, Minnesota 17, OT

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 46, Oregon St. 33

Stanford 48, UCLA 47, 2OT

Utah 45, Washington St. 28

