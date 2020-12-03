On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Man charged with killing former Indiana U football player

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 4:01 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged in the killing of former Indiana University football player and businessman Chris Beaty in downtown Indianapolis in May during unrest following the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said Thursday.

Marcus Anderson has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and pointing a firearm for his suspected role in the death of Beaty and three downtown robberies, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Beaty, 38, was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during violence that followed protests over Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and police treatment of African Americans.

“The tragic loss of Chris Beaty has had a tremendous impact on the Indianapolis community,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Prosecutors didn’t release additional details about the circumstances of the killing.

Beaty was a former Indiana University football player and played for three state championship-winning teams at Indianapolis Cathedral High School.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Anderson who might comment on his behalf.

