Manhattan 65, Delaware St. 59

MANHATTAN (2-3)
Williams 4-8 2-6 10, Buchanan 5-14 5-8 16, Douglas-Stanley 3-10 0-1 6, Nelson 3-10 7-7 14, Watson 2-4 1-2 5, Lasko 3-6 0-0 9, Reid 0-4 2-2 2, Ebube 1-3 0-0 2, Brennen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 18-28 65.
DELAWARE ST. (0-5)
Baucum 1-4 0-0 2, Lucas 1-5 0-0 2, Kent 4-9 2-4 11, Carter 6-12 0-1 12, Wiley 3-12 2-3 9, Bennett 3-8 0-0 7, Fragala 3-6 2-3 8, Clark 3-9 0-1 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Jenneto 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-66 6-12 59.
Halftime_Manhattan 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 5-23 (Lasko 3-6, Nelson 1-3, Buchanan 1-5, Watson 0-1, Brennen 0-2, Reid 0-2, Douglas-Stanley 0-4), Delaware St. 3-19 (Kent 1-2, Bennett 1-3, Wiley 1-5, Baucum 0-1, Carter 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Clark 0-3, Fragala 0-3). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_Manhattan 42 (Williams 11), Delaware St. 30 (Kent, Carter 6). Assists_Manhattan 9 (Reid 3), Delaware St. 11 (Wiley 7). Total Fouls_Manhattan 17, Delaware St. 25.
