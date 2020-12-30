On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Manhattan 65, Delaware St. 59

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 4:06 pm
< a min read
      

MANHATTAN (2-3)

Williams 4-8 2-6 10, Buchanan 5-14 5-8 16, Douglas-Stanley 3-10 0-1 6, Nelson 3-10 7-7 14, Watson 2-4 1-2 5, Lasko 3-6 0-0 9, Reid 0-4 2-2 2, Ebube 1-3 0-0 2, Brennen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-61 18-28 65.

DELAWARE ST. (0-5)

Baucum 1-4 0-0 2, Lucas 1-5 0-0 2, Kent 4-9 2-4 11, Carter 6-12 0-1 12, Wiley 3-12 2-3 9, Bennett 3-8 0-0 7, Fragala 3-6 2-3 8, Clark 3-9 0-1 6, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Jenneto 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-66 6-12 59.

Halftime_Manhattan 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Manhattan 5-23 (Lasko 3-6, Nelson 1-3, Buchanan 1-5, Watson 0-1, Brennen 0-2, Reid 0-2, Douglas-Stanley 0-4), Delaware St. 3-19 (Kent 1-2, Bennett 1-3, Wiley 1-5, Baucum 0-1, Carter 0-1, Lucas 0-1, Clark 0-3, Fragala 0-3). Fouled Out_Clark. Rebounds_Manhattan 42 (Williams 11), Delaware St. 30 (Kent, Carter 6). Assists_Manhattan 9 (Reid 3), Delaware St. 11 (Wiley 7). Total Fouls_Manhattan 17, Delaware St. 25.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier