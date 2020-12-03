On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Marcinkowski added to US roster, replacing Ochoa

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 5:23 pm
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was added Wednesday to the U.S. training camp ahead of a Dec. 9 exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 23-year-old replaced Salt Lake’s David Ochoa, who strained his right quadriceps.

Marcinkowski trained with the national team in May 2019 and January 2020 but has yet to make his national team debut.

D.C. United’s Bill Hamid and Benfica’s CJ Dos Santos are the other goalkeepers in camp.

___

