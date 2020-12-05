On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Marin, Jones lead S. Utah over Montana 75-74

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:28 pm
< a min read
      

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin and Tevian Jones scored 19 points apiece as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Montana 75-74 on Saturday. Maizen Fausett added 16 points for the Thunderbirds. Fausett also had nine rebounds.

John Knight III had six rebounds for Southern Utah (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky Conference).

Kyle Owens scored a career-high 21 points for the Grizzlies (0-3, 0-2). Cameron Parker added 19 points and six assists. Michael Steadman had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Grizzlies on the season. Southern Utah defeated Montana 64-63 last Thursday.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 AWS re:Invent
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit