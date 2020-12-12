Marist 56, Canisius 52

MARIST (3-1)
Bell 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 5-11 0-0 10, Cubbage 1-3 0-2 2, Sullivan 1-6 4-4 6, Wright 1-5 5-6 7, Byrd 4-9 1-2 10, Herasme 1-3 5-6 7, Enoh 1-1 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 2-3 0-0 5, Cooley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 15-20 56.
CANISIUS (1-1)
Fritz 2-6 3-5 7, Maslennikov 0-0 0-0 0, Brandon 8-15 1-2 21, Harried 2-5 4-4 9, Henderson 1-8 1-2 4, Green 3-9 5-8 11, Fofana 0-6 0-0 0, Uijtendaal 0-4 0-0 0, Beyah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 14-21 52.
Halftime_Marist 28-23. 3-Point Goals_Marist 3-16 (Saint-Furcy 1-2, Bell 1-3, Byrd 1-3, Cooley 0-1, Herasme 0-2, Sullivan 0-2, Wright 0-3), Canisius 6-25 (Brandon 4-8, Harried 1-2, Henderson 1-4, Beyah 0-1, Green 0-1, Fritz 0-2, Uijtendaal 0-3, Fofana 0-4). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Marist 37 (Jones, Herasme 7), Canisius 29 (Green 13). Assists_Marist 7 (Sullivan 3), Canisius 10 (Fritz 4). Total Fouls_Marist 19, Canisius 19.
