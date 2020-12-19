Marist 61, Manhattan 39

MARIST (4-1)

Enoh 0-0 0-0 0, Herasme 0-1 0-0 0, Saint-Furcy 1-3 0-0 2, Sullivan 4-6 0-0 10, Wright 2-9 6-6 12, Byrd 7-11 2-2 20, Jones 1-6 0-1 2, Bell 4-7 1-1 12, Cooley 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 20-45 9-10 61.

MANHATTAN (1-2)

Diallo 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 2-4 4, Buchanan 4-10 0-0 9, Douglas-Stanley 1-9 4-4 7, Nelson 3-8 5-6 11, Reid 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Brennen 0-2 0-0 0, Lasko 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-44 11-14 39.

Halftime_Marist 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Marist 12-24 (Byrd 4-6, Bell 3-6, Sullivan 2-3, Wright 2-6, Cooley 1-2, Herasme 0-1), Manhattan 2-22 (Buchanan 1-5, Douglas-Stanley 1-6, Reid 0-1, Brennen 0-2, Diallo 0-2, Watson 0-2, Nelson 0-4). Rebounds_Marist 27 (Jones 7), Manhattan 24 (Diallo 7). Assists_Marist 13 (Byrd 4), Manhattan 4 (Nelson 2). Total Fouls_Marist 15, Manhattan 15.

