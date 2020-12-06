On Air: Federal News Network program
Marist 64, Binghamton 60

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:48 pm
BINGHAMTON (0-2)

Tinsley 3-10 1-2 9, Bruce 5-10 2-4 12, Bertram 2-7 0-0 5, Mills 7-11 3-5 19, Petcash 2-4 0-0 4, Crist 2-3 2-2 8, Hjalmarsson 1-4 0-0 3, Beamer 0-2 0-0 0, Willis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 8-13 60.

MARIST (2-0)

Bell 3-8 0-2 7, Jones 5-7 2-2 12, Cubbage 3-8 3-4 9, Sullivan 6-17 1-1 13, Wright 5-9 0-0 11, Byrd 3-9 0-0 6, Saint-Furcy 1-2 1-2 3, Cooley 1-1 0-0 3, Enoh 0-1 0-0 0, Makeny 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 7-11 64.

Halftime_Marist 30-28. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 8-24 (Crist 2-3, Mills 2-3, Tinsley 2-6, Hjalmarsson 1-3, Bertram 1-5, Bruce 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Beamer 0-2), Marist 3-15 (Cooley 1-1, Wright 1-3, Bell 1-4, Saint-Furcy 0-1, Byrd 0-2, Sullivan 0-4). Fouled Out_Bruce. Rebounds_Binghamton 34 (Petcash 11), Marist 29 (Bell, Jones 6). Assists_Binghamton 16 (Tinsley 8), Marist 5 (Byrd 3). Total Fouls_Binghamton 13, Marist 17. A_1 (3,200).

