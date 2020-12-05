On Air: Federal News Network program
Marist 68, Binghamton 65, OT

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 5:10 pm
MARIST (1-0)

Bell 6-14 2-2 16, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Cubbage 7-12 2-2 18, Sullivan 2-6 4-6 8, Wright 4-7 2-2 12, Enoh 2-4 3-4 7, Saint-Furcy 1-5 1-2 3, Byrd 0-4 2-2 2, Makeny 0-0 0-0 0, Cooley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 16-20 68.

BINGHAMTON (0-1)

Tinsley 1-9 1-3 3, Bruce 5-12 4-10 14, Bertram 2-7 0-0 6, Mills 8-18 1-3 20, Petcash 0-4 0-0 0, Hjalmarsson 4-6 0-0 11, Beamer 2-6 0-0 4, Akuwovo 1-3 0-0 2, Amos 0-1 0-0 0, Crist 0-0 2-2 2, Athuai 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 24-67 9-19 65.

Halftime_Marist 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Marist 6-16 (Bell 2-3, Cubbage 2-3, Wright 2-4, Byrd 0-1, Saint-Furcy 0-2, Sullivan 0-3), Binghamton 8-28 (Hjalmarsson 3-4, Mills 3-6, Bertram 2-5, Akuwovo 0-1, Amos 0-1, Bruce 0-1, Petcash 0-2, Beamer 0-3, Tinsley 0-5). Fouled Out_Jones. Rebounds_Marist 40 (Enoh 11), Binghamton 42 (Bruce 10). Assists_Marist 8 (Sullivan, Byrd 2), Binghamton 13 (Hjalmarsson 5). Total Fouls_Marist 20, Binghamton 16.

