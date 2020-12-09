Trending:
Mark Smith scores 17, Missouri gets past Liberty 69-60

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:38 pm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Smith scored 12 of his 17 points after halftime, Dru Smith added 14 points and Missouri turned back Liberty 69-60 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Pinson added 12 points for the Tigers (4-0), who trailed at halftime for the first time this season.

Blake Preston scored 12 points for the Flames (4-3), who led 32-28 at the half.

A pair of 8-0 runs had Liberty up 16-8 midway through the first half as both teams struggled to find the range. Liberty shot 41% and Missouri shot 43% but was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range. The Flames had five 3s.

Dru Smith opened the second half with a three-point play and Mark Smith made a free throw and a 3-pointer. Missouri couldn’t put the Flames away until a Jeremiah Tilmon dunk, Mark Smith triple and Pinson layup stretched a six-point lead to 63-50 with 3:24 to go.

Mizzou shot 57% in the second half while Liberty went 2 of 13 behind the arc and shot 30%.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

