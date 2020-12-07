Trending:
Marks lifts Hartford past Fairfield 67-54

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 7:32 pm
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Hunter Marks had 10 points and 11 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 67-54 win over Fairfield on Monday night.

Traci Carter had 15 points and six assists for Hartford (3-2). Moses Flowers added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Jesus Cruz had 16 points for the Stags (0-4). Taj Benning added 12 points and six rebounds, and Tshiefu Ngalakulondi had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

