Marquette 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 65

WISCONSIN (3-0)
Ford 3-10 1-2 9, Potter 3-6 2-2 9, Reuvers 4-10 2-2 11, Davison 0-4 4-5 4, Trice 6-14 2-2 17, Jon.Davis 4-7 4-4 12, Wahl 1-3 1-2 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 16-19 65.
MARQUETTE (2-1)
Cain 2-5 5-6 10, Garcia 3-10 0-0 7, John 2-4 0-4 4, Carton 4-13 3-4 12, McEwen 3-5 2-2 8, Lewis 6-10 4-6 18, Elliott 1-1 4-4 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-49 20-28 67.
Halftime_Marquette 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-24 (Trice 3-5, Ford 2-7, Potter 1-2, Reuvers 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Davison 0-3), Marquette 5-14 (Lewis 2-3, Garcia 1-2, Cain 1-3, Carton 1-5, McEwen 0-1). Fouled Out_Davison. Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Trice 6), Marquette 33 (Garcia, Lewis 8). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Davison 3), Marquette 10 (Carton 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 22, Marquette 17.
