On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Marquette 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 65

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

WISCONSIN (3-0)

Ford 3-10 1-2 9, Potter 3-6 2-2 9, Reuvers 4-10 2-2 11, Davison 0-4 4-5 4, Trice 6-14 2-2 17, Jon.Davis 4-7 4-4 12, Wahl 1-3 1-2 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Carlson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 16-19 65.

MARQUETTE (2-1)

Cain 2-5 5-6 10, Garcia 3-10 0-0 7, John 2-4 0-4 4, Carton 4-13 3-4 12, McEwen 3-5 2-2 8, Lewis 6-10 4-6 18, Elliott 1-1 4-4 6, Torrence 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 21-49 20-28 67.

Halftime_Marquette 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 7-24 (Trice 3-5, Ford 2-7, Potter 1-2, Reuvers 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Jon.Davis 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Davison 0-3), Marquette 5-14 (Lewis 2-3, Garcia 1-2, Cain 1-3, Carton 1-5, McEwen 0-1). Fouled Out_Davison. Rebounds_Wisconsin 32 (Trice 6), Marquette 33 (Garcia, Lewis 8). Assists_Wisconsin 11 (Davison 3), Marquette 10 (Carton 4). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 22, Marquette 17.

        Insight by Akamai: Learn how the Air Force and other services are embracing zero trust in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit