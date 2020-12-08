Marquette 82, Green Bay 68

GREEN BAY (0-4)
P.Taylor 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 2-9 3-4 7, Jefferson 6-20 2-3 17, Kellogg 4-9 3-7 11, Pipes 8-16 2-2 22, Thompson 1-2 0-0 2, Stieber 1-2 0-0 3, Kirciman 1-3 0-0 2, Claflin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 10-16 68.
MARQUETTE (4-1)
Cain 3-7 0-0 8, Garcia 7-13 2-2 18, John 4-6 0-0 8, Carton 3-7 2-2 9, McEwen 10-16 3-3 28, Lewis 1-5 0-0 2, Torrence 1-4 3-3 5, Elliott 1-3 0-0 2, Akanno 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 30-62 12-12 82.
Halftime_Marquette 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 8-28 (Pipes 4-11, Jefferson 3-11, Stieber 1-2, Davis 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Kirciman 0-2), Marquette 10-23 (McEwen 5-9, Cain 2-3, Garcia 2-3, Carton 1-3, Akanno 0-1, Lewis 0-1, Torrence 0-3). Rebounds_Green Bay 27 (Pipes 7), Marquette 37 (John 13). Assists_Green Bay 13 (Jefferson 6), Marquette 14 (McEwen 4). Total Fouls_Green Bay 13, Marquette 14.
