On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Marquette 89, No. 9 Creighton 84

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 11:17 pm
< a min read
      

MARQUETTE (5-2)

Cain 2-5 0-2 5, Garcia 6-10 2-4 14, John 3-3 1-2 7, Carton 6-13 3-4 20, McEwen 5-9 6-7 18, Lewis 3-10 5-7 11, Elliott 5-6 0-0 14. Totals 30-56 17-26 89.

CREIGHTON (4-2)

Bishop 2-5 3-5 7, Jefferson 6-7 3-6 17, Ballock 9-15 0-1 26, Zegarowski 4-13 0-0 8, Mahoney 5-13 7-10 21, Jones 2-3 0-1 4, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Kalkbrenner 0-0 0-0 0, Epperson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-58 14-25 84.

Halftime_Creighton 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 12-21 (Carton 5-7, Elliott 4-4, McEwen 2-5, Cain 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Garcia 0-2), Creighton 14-32 (Ballock 8-14, Mahoney 4-8, Jefferson 2-3, Zegarowski 0-7). Fouled Out_Cain, Bishop. Rebounds_Marquette 40 (Garcia 10), Creighton 25 (Jefferson, Ballock 6). Assists_Marquette 19 (Carton 5), Creighton 16 (Zegarowski 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 22, Creighton 17. A_255 (18,320).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Initial distributions of COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Indian Health Service facilities