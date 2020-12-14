Marquette 89, No. 9 Creighton 84

MARQUETTE (5-2)
Cain 2-5 0-2 5, Garcia 6-10 2-4 14, John 3-3 1-2 7, Carton 6-13 3-4 20, McEwen 5-9 6-7 18, Lewis 3-10 5-7 11, Elliott 5-6 0-0 14. Totals 30-56 17-26 89.
CREIGHTON (4-2)
Bishop 2-5 3-5 7, Jefferson 6-7 3-6 17, Ballock 9-15 0-1 26, Zegarowski 4-13 0-0 8, Mahoney 5-13 7-10 21, Jones 2-3 0-1 4, Mitchell 0-2 0-0 0, Kalkbrenner 0-0 0-0 0, Epperson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 28-58 14-25 84.
Halftime_Creighton 44-35. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 12-21 (Carton 5-7, Elliott 4-4, McEwen 2-5, Cain 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Garcia 0-2), Creighton 14-32 (Ballock 8-14, Mahoney 4-8, Jefferson 2-3, Zegarowski 0-7). Fouled Out_Cain, Bishop. Rebounds_Marquette 40 (Garcia 10), Creighton 25 (Jefferson, Ballock 6). Assists_Marquette 19 (Carton 5), Creighton 16 (Zegarowski 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 22, Creighton 17. A_255 (18,320).
