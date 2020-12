Marseille beats Nimes 2-0 to move to 2nd in French league

By The Associated Press

NIMES, France (AP) — Marseille defeated southern rival Nimes 2-0 to move to second in the French league on Friday with a game in hand.

Andre Villas-Boas’ side had to wait till the 57th minute for the opening goal when Álvaro González set up Darío Benedetto.

The visitors’ task was made easier when Nimes midfielder Andrés Cubas was sent off in the 77th for his second yellow card after fouling Morgan Sanson three minutes after his first booking.

Valère Germain sealed the result in the 84th to help Marseille move just one point behind Paris Saint-Germain having played a game less than the defending champion.

PSG plays at Montpellier on Saturday.

