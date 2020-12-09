Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Marshall 84, Coll. of Charleston 72

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:15 pm
< a min read
      

MARSHALL (3-0)

Anochili-Killen 2-4 2-3 6, Williams 6-11 3-4 19, Kinsey 6-11 1-3 13, Taylor 2-6 1-1 5, West 7-10 1-1 19, George 4-7 2-4 11, Miladinovic 2-2 0-0 5, Early 0-2 0-0 0, Sarenac 1-1 0-0 3, Beyers 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-56 10-16 84.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (1-3)

King 1-5 0-0 2, Smart 1-3 4-5 6, Galloway 9-22 3-4 27, Jasper 6-14 2-2 16, Willis 4-9 1-2 12, Epps 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 1-2 2-2 5, Tucker 0-0 2-2 2, Harvey 1-2 0-0 2, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 14-17 72.

Halftime_43-43. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 12-21 (West 4-4, Williams 4-8, Beyers 1-1, Miladinovic 1-1, Sarenac 1-1, George 1-3, Anochili-Killen 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 12-31 (Galloway 6-16, Willis 3-5, Jasper 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Epps 0-1, Harvey 0-1). Rebounds_Marshall 31 (George 8), Coll. of Charleston 26 (Smart 10). Assists_Marshall 17 (Kinsey 9), Coll. of Charleston 13 (Galloway, Willis 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 17, Coll. of Charleston 15. A_1,419 (5,100).

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships