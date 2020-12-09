Marshall 84, Coll. of Charleston 72

MARSHALL (3-0)

Anochili-Killen 2-4 2-3 6, Williams 6-11 3-4 19, Kinsey 6-11 1-3 13, Taylor 2-6 1-1 5, West 7-10 1-1 19, George 4-7 2-4 11, Miladinovic 2-2 0-0 5, Early 0-2 0-0 0, Sarenac 1-1 0-0 3, Beyers 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 31-56 10-16 84.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (1-3)

King 1-5 0-0 2, Smart 1-3 4-5 6, Galloway 9-22 3-4 27, Jasper 6-14 2-2 16, Willis 4-9 1-2 12, Epps 0-2 0-0 0, Edwards 1-2 2-2 5, Tucker 0-0 2-2 2, Harvey 1-2 0-0 2, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-60 14-17 72.

Halftime_43-43. 3-Point Goals_Marshall 12-21 (West 4-4, Williams 4-8, Beyers 1-1, Miladinovic 1-1, Sarenac 1-1, George 1-3, Anochili-Killen 0-1, Taylor 0-2), Coll. of Charleston 12-31 (Galloway 6-16, Willis 3-5, Jasper 2-7, Edwards 1-1, Epps 0-1, Harvey 0-1). Rebounds_Marshall 31 (George 8), Coll. of Charleston 26 (Smart 10). Assists_Marshall 17 (Kinsey 9), Coll. of Charleston 13 (Galloway, Willis 4). Total Fouls_Marshall 17, Coll. of Charleston 15. A_1,419 (5,100).

