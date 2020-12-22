Marshall 88, UNC-Asheville 67

UNC-ASHEVILLE (3-4)

Clayborne 4-5 1-5 9, Jude 4-9 0-0 11, Battle 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 7-17 0-0 18, Stephney 5-10 1-2 12, Thorpe 0-3 0-0 0, Batts 2-6 0-1 4, Lawson 3-5 2-2 9, Mason 0-1 0-0 0, Marable 1-1 0-2 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Heath 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 4-12 67.

MARSHALL (6-1)

Anochili-Killen 2-5 6-8 10, Williams 2-6 1-2 7, Kinsey 11-17 2-2 26, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, West 5-8 0-0 12, Beyers 7-13 2-2 20, Sarenac 0-2 1-2 1, Early 2-2 0-0 6, Miladinovic 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Dillon 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 12-16 88.

Halftime_Marshall 35-29. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 9-26 (Jones 4-11, Jude 3-8, Stephney 1-2, Lawson 1-3, Batts 0-2), Marshall 12-28 (Beyers 4-8, Early 2-2, Kinsey 2-3, West 2-3, Williams 2-4, Collins 0-1, Dillon 0-1, Anochili-Killen 0-2, Sarenac 0-2, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out_Jude. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 28 (Thorpe 6), Marshall 34 (Taylor 8). Assists_UNC-Asheville 12 (Stephney, Batts 3), Marshall 19 (West 9). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 19, Marshall 18. A_1,244 (9,048).

