Marshall tops College of Charleston 84-72

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:28 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jarrod West and Jannson Williams each posted 19 points as Marshall topped College of Charleston 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Taevion Kinsey had 13 points and nine assists for Marshall (3-0). Darius George added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 27 points for the Cougars (1-3). Zep Jasper added 16 points and Payton Willis had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

