Martin, Bouknight carry UConn past DePaul 82-61

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 11:51 pm
< a min read
      

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 22 points with 10 rebounds, James Bouknight added 20 points and UConn rolled past DePaul 82-61 on Wednesday night for its first Big East Conference win.

Josh Carlton added 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench for UConn (4-1, 1-1). R.J. Cole added six assists.

Darious Hall had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Demons (1-2, 0-2). Nick Ongenda added 13 points. Pauly Paulicap had three blocks.

The game had been delayed a week by positive tests for COVID-19 in the UConn program. The Huskies used an early 16-3 run to open distance on DePaul and led by as many as 26 in the second half.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

