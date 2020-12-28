Martinez leads New Hampshire past Hartford 53-51

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:43 pm
DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Martinez tallied 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift New Hampshire to a 53-51 win over Hartford on Monday.

Tied at 51 with 8.9 seconds left, New Hampshire forward Nick Guadarrama was fouled after securing Hartford’s missed free throw. Guadarrama made both of his attempts at the line. Traci Carter dribbled it the length of the court and was short on a free-throw line jumper as time expired.

Tayler Mattos had nine rebounds for New Hampshire (3-2, 2-0 America East Conference). Guadarrama was 6 of 6 at the stripe.

Austin Williams had 16 points for the Hawks (5-4, 2-2). Miroslav Stafl grabbed seven rebounds and Moses Flowers had six. Carter was 1-of-8 shooting from the floor.

