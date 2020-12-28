Maryland 70, No. 6 Wisconsin 64

MARYLAND (6-3)
Scott 5-9 2-2 12, Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Ayala 5-11 5-5 17, Morsell 3-6 1-2 8, Wiggins 6-13 3-3 15, Hart 2-3 0-0 5, Hamilton 3-4 1-2 9, Smart 0-2 0-0 0, Marial 1-1 0-0 2, Mona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 12-15 70.
WISCONSIN (8-2)
Ford 4-8 0-0 10, Potter 2-8 0-0 4, Reuvers 4-10 0-0 8, Davison 2-8 0-2 5, Trice 8-14 6-7 25, Wahl 0-2 2-6 2, Jon.Davis 2-3 0-0 4, Anderson 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 24-55 8-15 64.
Halftime_Wisconsin 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Maryland 6-17 (Hamilton 2-2, Ayala 2-5, Hart 1-2, Morsell 1-2, Scott 0-1, Smart 0-1, Wiggins 0-4), Wisconsin 8-21 (Trice 3-6, Anderson 2-2, Ford 2-5, Davison 1-3, Jon.Davis 0-1, Potter 0-2, Reuvers 0-2). Rebounds_Maryland 31 (Wiggins 9), Wisconsin 28 (Ford, Reuvers 6). Assists_Maryland 11 (Scott, Ayala, Morsell, Hart 2), Wisconsin 12 (Davison 4). Total Fouls_Maryland 17, Wisconsin 15.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments