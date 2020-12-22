Maryland 84, La Salle 71

LA SALLE (3-4)

Moore 4-5 1-2 12, Beatty 1-7 1-1 4, Brickus 2-5 0-0 4, Clark 5-9 0-0 12, Spencer 3-10 0-0 8, Gill 4-8 3-4 12, Ray 1-4 0-2 3, Kenney 5-9 2-2 16, Izay 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 7-11 71.

MARYLAND (4-2)

Scott 5-8 0-0 11, Smith 2-2 0-1 4, Ayala 4-11 13-15 23, Morsell 3-11 2-2 8, Wiggins 7-16 0-0 15, Hart 5-11 2-3 13, Hamilton 4-6 0-3 10, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Dockery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-65 17-24 84.

Halftime_Maryland 40-25. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 14-29 (Kenney 4-6, Moore 3-3, Clark 2-3, Spencer 2-8, Gill 1-2, Ray 1-2, Beatty 1-3, Brickus 0-2), Maryland 7-28 (Hamilton 2-4, Ayala 2-8, Scott 1-3, Wiggins 1-5, Hart 1-6, Morsell 0-2). Fouled Out_Clark, Gill. Rebounds_La Salle 35 (Ray 9), Maryland 39 (Wiggins 9). Assists_La Salle 13 (Brickus 8), Maryland 14 (Scott, Ayala, Hart 3). Total Fouls_La Salle 22, Maryland 11.

