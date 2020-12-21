Maryland plays La Salle

La Salle (3-4) vs. Maryland (4-2)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle squares up against Maryland in a non-conference matchup. La Salle took care of Delaware by 10 on Saturday, while Maryland is coming off of a 74-60 loss to Rutgers last week.

TEAM LEADERS: The Explorers are led by Jack Clark and David Beatty. Clark is averaging 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Beatty is putting up 10.4 points per game. The Terrapins have been led by Donta Scott and Eric Ayala, who are scoring 13 and 13.2 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JACK: Clark has connected on 24.2 percent of the 33 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Terps have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Explorers. Maryland has 41 assists on 67 field goals (61.2 percent) across its past three outings while La Salle has assists on 39 of 77 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

RECENT GAMES: La Salle has scored 66.8 points and allowed 63.8 points over its last five games. Maryland has averaged 72.4 points while allowing 62.2 over its last five.

