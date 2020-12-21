On Air: Federal News Network program
Mass.-Lowell 73, Vermont 65

By The Associated Press
December 21, 2020 7:46 pm
VERMONT (0-1)

Powell 1-4 0-0 3, Duncan 1-4 1-4 3, Mazzulla 7-11 2-3 17, Shungu 3-10 6-8 13, Smith 5-12 4-6 18, Patella 2-3 1-2 6, Deloney 1-2 1-2 3, Demuth 0-1 0-0 0, Fiorillo 1-4 0-0 2, Beckett 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 15-25 65.

MASS.-LOWELL (2-3)

Al.Blunt 4-7 6-8 16, Boudie 2-3 1-1 5, Withers 1-5 1-2 3, Daley 1-5 0-0 2, Noel 5-10 4-6 17, Mitchell 9-12 0-0 24, Brooks 0-1 4-6 4, Jordan-Thomas 1-1 0-2 2, Hammond 0-3 0-0 0, Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, An.Blunt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 16-25 73.

Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 8-26 (Smith 4-9, Patella 1-2, Powell 1-2, Mazzulla 1-3, Shungu 1-4, Deloney 0-1, Duncan 0-2, Fiorillo 0-3), Mass.-Lowell 11-23 (Mitchell 6-8, Noel 3-5, Al.Blunt 2-3, Hammond 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Daley 0-2, Withers 0-3). Fouled Out_Smith, Daley, Brooks. Rebounds_Vermont 31 (Duncan, Mazzulla 6), Mass.-Lowell 28 (Mitchell 10). Assists_Vermont 10 (Duncan 5), Mass.-Lowell 15 (Daley 5). Total Fouls_Vermont 21, Mass.-Lowell 25.

