On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

MATCHDAY: Sociedad at Bilbao in Basque derby without Silva

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 7:00 pm
1 min read
      

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Thursday with the Spanish league the only major competition playing:

ATHLETIC BILBAO vs REAL SOCIEDAD

Real Sociedad visits Athletic Bilbao in the Basque Country’s biggest regional rivalry needing to break a run of poor results if it hopes to remain near the top of the Spanish league. Sociedad will once again be without midfielder David Silva, who aggravated a muscle injury that had previously kept him out of several matches. Sociedad started the season in spectacular fashion, losing just once in the first 10 rounds and taking the league lead after a run of six straight wins. But it has yet to win in a busy December, drawing three in a row before three consecutive losses that have left it in third place, nine points adrift of leader Atlético Madrid. Bilbao is in 11th place after an erratic campaign.

OSASUNA vs ALAVÉS

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

Osasuna hosts Alavés in the final La Liga match of 2020. Osasuna is struggling to escape the relegation zone after eight rounds without a victory. Alavés will try to build on a win over Eibar in the last round.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier