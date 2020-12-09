Trending:
McBride scores 25 to carry Eastern Michigan past Adrian

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:32 pm
< a min read
      

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryce McBride had 25 points as Eastern Michigan routed Adrian 95-35 on Wednesday night.

McBride made 9 of 11 free throws, and had six steals.

Chris James had 19 points for Eastern Michigan (1-2). Ty Groce added 15 points and four blocks. Miles Gibson had 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Yeikson Montero had a career-high 12 rebounds plus 11 points and six steals.

Kendall Bellamy had 10 points for the Bulldogs. He also committed eight turnovers. Robert Warrick added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

