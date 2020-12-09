Trending:
McCray leads Portland St. over Northwest University 88-48

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 12:32 am
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Amari McCray had 11 points as Portland State easily defeated Northwest University 88-48 on Tuesday night.

Paris Dawson had 11 points for Portland State (1-1). Charles Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds. James Scott had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Dejwan Walker had nine points for the Eagles, whose season-opening losing streak reached four games.

