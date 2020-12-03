Trending:
McCray scores 26 to lift W. Carolina over Newberry 91-84

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:26 pm
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Travion McCray poured in a career-high 26 points as Western Carolina topped Division II Newberry 91-84 on Thursday night.

Xavier Cork had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for Western Carolina (4-1). Sin’Cere McMahon added 14 points and Matt Halvorsen 12.

Marcus Ford had 27 points for the Wolves, who went 16 of 27 from 3-point range and 17 of 45 from 2. QuanDaveon McCollum added 13 points. TJ Brown had 12 points.

