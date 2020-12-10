Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

McCullough carries Campbell past Florida National 122-92

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 9:38 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Austin McCullough had a career-high 26 points and Jordan Whitfield added 20 points as Campbell easily defeated Florida National 122-92 on Thursday.

Cedric Henderson Jr. had 19 points for Campbell (4-0). Jesus Carralero added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Jeffery Hernandez had 20 points for the Conquistadors. Kenneth Santos added 20 points and eight rebounds and Jose Benitez had 17 points.

___

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The newest National Monument, the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Home in Mississippi, commemorates the legacies of two civil rights activists