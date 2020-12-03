Trending:
McDowell leads Liberty past St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 10:39 pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Keegan McDowell had a career-high 21 points as Liberty defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 78-62 on Thursday night.

McDowell hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Chris Parker had 13 points and six assists for Liberty (3-2). Shiloh Robinson and Blake Preston each had seven rebounds.

Darius McGhee, whose 17 points per game coming into the matchup led the Flames, was held to eight points (3 of 10).

Mark Flagg had 13 points for the Red Flash (1-3). Myles Thompson and Tyler Stewart each added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved.

