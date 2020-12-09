On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
McGee lifts Tulane over Southern Miss 58-38

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 11:01 pm
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — R.J. McGee recorded 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Tulane to a 58-38 win over Southern Miss on Wednesday night.

Jordan Walker had 15 points and six assists for Tulane (3-0).

Jaron Pierre Jr. had 11 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). LaDavius Draine added 10 points and Tyler Stevenson had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

