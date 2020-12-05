McGhee lifts Liberty past Bluefield College 86-64

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 2:25 pm
< a min read
      

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee hit five 3-pointers, scored 21 points and Liberty easily defeated NAIA member Bluefield College 86-64 on Saturday.

Elijah Cuffee added 12 points for Liberty (4-2). Keegan McDowell added seven assists and Chris Parker six. The Flames had 23 assists on 33 made baskets.

Jeremiah Jenkins had 26 points for the Ramblin’ Rams. Stanley Christian added 25 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

