McLaughlin leads Abilene Christian past Howard Payne 81-51

By The Associated Press
December 1, 2020 11:47 pm
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Logan McLaughlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lift Abilene Christian to an 81-51 win over Division III Howard Payne on Tuesday night.

Kolton Kohl had 12 points for Abilene Christian (4-0). Jameson Richardson added 10 points. Airion Simmons had nine rebounds.

Jacob Smith had 10 points for the Yellow Jackets. Tyrell Thompson added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

