McLaughlin leads UC Santa Barbara over Pepperdine 75-63

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 8:14 pm
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin had 23 points as UC Santa Barbara beat Pepperdine 75-63 on Saturday.

Ajare Sanni had 16 points for UC Santa Barbara (4-1). Devearl Ramsey added 15 points. Amadou Sow had 12 rebounds.

Colbey Ross had 20 points and six assists for the Waves (4-4). Kendall Munson added 16 points. Andre Ball had seven rebounds.

Kessler Edwards, whose 20 points per game heading into the matchup led the Waves, scored four points. He was 0 of 4 from behind the arc.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

