McNeese St. 110, Arlington Baptist 64

ARLINGTON BAPTIST (0-2)
Holmes 3-5 0-0 6, Stafford 8-14 1-2 18, Mallard 2-8 0-0 5, McClure 2-4 2-3 7, Hodge 4-8 1-2 10, Ballard 5-7 0-0 12, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Poe 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Morrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 4-7 62.
MCNEESE ST. (3-2)
Feazell 8-16 0-1 16, Orlina 7-8 2-4 16, Bush 1-4 0-0 2, Kuxhausen 3-11 0-0 9, Lawson 6-8 2-2 16, Warren 5-12 4-4 15, Langston 4-8 0-0 10, Rosario 4-6 3-3 11, Harrell 1-2 0-0 2, Scott 2-5 0-0 4, Palmquist 3-3 0-1 7, Hutchinson 0-0 0-0 0, Rivas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-84 11-15 110.
Halftime_McNeese St. 50-28. 3-Point Goals_Arlington Baptist 6-11 (Ballard 2-3, McClure 1-1, Stafford 1-1, Hodge 1-3, Mallard 1-3), McNeese St. 9-27 (Kuxhausen 3-11, Lawson 2-2, Langston 2-5, Palmquist 1-1, Warren 1-2, Feazell 0-1, Harrell 0-1, Bush 0-2, Scott 0-2). Rebounds_Arlington Baptist 20 (Hodge 7), McNeese St. 45 (Feazell 17). Assists_Arlington Baptist 12 (Mallard, McClure 3), McNeese St. 31 (Bush 8). Total Fouls_Arlington Baptist 13, McNeese St. 11. A_240 (8,500).
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments