On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

McNeese St. 114, Arlington Baptist 50

By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 9:18 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON BAPTIST (0-3)

Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Stafford 5-13 0-0 10, Mallard 4-11 0-0 10, McClure 1-6 0-0 3, Hodge 1-5 0-0 2, Ballard 5-9 2-2 13, Poe 3-5 0-0 8, Morrison 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Moreno 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bynam 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 2-2 50.

MCNEESE ST. (4-2)

Feazell 5-7 2-2 12, Orlina 7-9 0-0 14, Bush 7-11 0-0 19, Kuxhausen 4-12 0-0 12, Lawson 8-9 1-2 21, Warren 5-8 2-4 12, Rosario 4-6 1-2 9, Scott 3-3 0-0 8, Palmquist 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 1-4 0-0 2, Langston 0-2 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-2 0-0 2, Rivas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 46-79 6-10 114.

Halftime_McNeese St. 57-22. 3-Point Goals_Arlington Baptist 6-22 (Poe 2-3, Mallard 2-7, Ballard 1-3, McClure 1-4, Bynam 0-1, Hodge 0-1, Moreno 0-1, Stafford 0-2), McNeese St. 16-37 (Bush 5-8, Lawson 4-4, Kuxhausen 4-12, Scott 2-2, Palmquist 1-3, Feazell 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1, Langston 0-1, Rivas 0-1, Harrell 0-2, Warren 0-2). Rebounds_Arlington Baptist 22 (Stewart 4), McNeese St. 50 (Feazell 19). Assists_Arlington Baptist 7 (Mallard, Morrison 2), McNeese St. 28 (Kuxhausen 10). Total Fouls_Arlington Baptist 8, McNeese St. 4. A_244 (8,500).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|14 Winter Simulation Conference 2020
12|14 DreamTX
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Three Marines graduate from first gender-integrated Drill Instructor Course