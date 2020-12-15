McNeese St. 114, Arlington Baptist 50

ARLINGTON BAPTIST (0-3)

Holmes 1-3 0-0 2, Stafford 5-13 0-0 10, Mallard 4-11 0-0 10, McClure 1-6 0-0 3, Hodge 1-5 0-0 2, Ballard 5-9 2-2 13, Poe 3-5 0-0 8, Morrison 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 0-2 0-0 0, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Moreno 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Bynam 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 2-2 50.

MCNEESE ST. (4-2)

Feazell 5-7 2-2 12, Orlina 7-9 0-0 14, Bush 7-11 0-0 19, Kuxhausen 4-12 0-0 12, Lawson 8-9 1-2 21, Warren 5-8 2-4 12, Rosario 4-6 1-2 9, Scott 3-3 0-0 8, Palmquist 1-3 0-0 3, Harrell 1-4 0-0 2, Langston 0-2 0-0 0, Hutchinson 1-2 0-0 2, Rivas 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 46-79 6-10 114.

Halftime_McNeese St. 57-22. 3-Point Goals_Arlington Baptist 6-22 (Poe 2-3, Mallard 2-7, Ballard 1-3, McClure 1-4, Bynam 0-1, Hodge 0-1, Moreno 0-1, Stafford 0-2), McNeese St. 16-37 (Bush 5-8, Lawson 4-4, Kuxhausen 4-12, Scott 2-2, Palmquist 1-3, Feazell 0-1, Hutchinson 0-1, Langston 0-1, Rivas 0-1, Harrell 0-2, Warren 0-2). Rebounds_Arlington Baptist 22 (Stewart 4), McNeese St. 50 (Feazell 19). Assists_Arlington Baptist 7 (Mallard, Morrison 2), McNeese St. 28 (Kuxhausen 10). Total Fouls_Arlington Baptist 8, McNeese St. 4. A_244 (8,500).

